Cameyo officially joins Google to bring legacy apps to ChromeOS

In a pretty significant development for the ChromeOS ecosystem, Google has announced the acquisition of Cameyo, a leader in virtual application delivery (VAD). This strategic move reinforces Google’s commitment to providing a seamless and efficient experience for users who rely on both legacy and web-based applications in the workplace.

The evolution of enterprise applications

A recent Forrester study commissioned by Google underscores the growing trend towards web-based applications in the enterprise. The study found that 90% of IT respondents envision a future where applications reside primarily in the cloud, not on individual devices. Moreover, 78% believe that organizations who fail to embrace this shift will be left behind.

However, the transition to a fully web-based environment isn’t that simple and comes with some real challenges. The same study reveals that 50% of applications used by businesses today remain client-based. This is where VAD (Virtual App Delivery), like Cameyo’s solution, plays a crucial role.

VAD streamlines the delivery of legacy applications to any device, eliminating the need for complex virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions. By simplifying application management and enhancing security, VAD enables IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives while improving the end-user experience.

ChromeOS + Cameyo

Recognizing the potential of VAD, Google and Cameyo partnered last year to integrate Cameyo’s technology with ChromeOS. This collaboration has proven instrumental in helping organizations modernize their application infrastructure while maintaining access to critical legacy software. The integration of Cameyo’s technology with ChromeOS offers a multitude of benefits, including:

Both ChromeOS and Cameyo prioritize security, providing robust protection for sensitive data and systems. Improved productivity: Employees can seamlessly access the applications they need, without compatibility issues or the need to navigate virtual desktops. File sharing, copy/paste, etc. all work across native web apps and those delivered via VAD.

Employees can seamlessly access the applications they need, without compatibility issues or the need to navigate virtual desktops. File sharing, copy/paste, etc. all work across native web apps and those delivered via VAD. Reduced IT costs: Streamlining application management and reducing infrastructure requirements translates to significant cost savings.

By combining the power of ChromeOS with Cameyo’s innovative VAD technology, Google is empowering businesses to modernize their IT infrastructure while preserving their investments in existing software. It truly is a “best of both worlds” scenario, helping companies take steps toward modernization at the rate that works best for them. With Cameyo’s VAD working across ChromeOS, MacOS, Windows and Linux, businesses are free to explore all options as they consider the move to a more cloud-based approach to application delivery, and that’s a win all around.

But this is just the beginning. As Cameyo and Google continue forward, the future is bright for legacy applications on ChromeOS, paving the way for a simpler and more friction-less path for companies to begin considering ChromeOS as their operating system of choice. Where legacy apps were once the thing holding companies back, Cameyo and Google now have to solution for them to move forward.