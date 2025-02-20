Both of the latest Chromebook tablets are massively discounted right now

Truth be told, February isn’t usually a great time for Chromebook deals. Coming off the usually-wild holiday buying season, most people are ready to stop spending money in the months that follow. Retailers and manufacturers know this, and that tends to make the more aggressive deals dry up quite a bit in January through March.

But times are weird, right? While I don’t expect some of these deals to keep going, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to continue seeing worthwhile discounts on great Chromebooks happening throughout February. How long this trend will last is obviously an unknown, but while it’s going strong, I’d wager it’s a great time to take advantage if you are in the market for a new Chromebook.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″

Of the two newer Chromebook tablet models currently on sale, the new Duet is the better overall device. The ASUS CM30 Detachable definitely has it beat on the price tag side of things, but if you are looking for a faster, more capable device, this is the one to go for.

We said it in our review and it bears repeating: this tablet is pretty awesome. Lenovo took all they’ve done right in the Chromebook tablet space and simply made adjustments to the formula to make it better. The 11″ IPS screen is still great, the build quality is still great, and the appearance of this device is fantastic.

But the upgraded cameras, keyboard cover, and internal speed are all reasons to consider the Duet 11″ over all other Chromebook tablets at the moment. This little Chromebook is adept at a lot of things, and with performance good enough to get real work done and portability that lets you sit back and relax a bit with it, too, the new Duet 11″ is incredible on any give day and even better when the price drops to just $319.99 for the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and the new USI 2.0 pen included.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM30

In a different way, the new ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM30 is also quietly great. They really did a bit of a U-turn on many of the deficiencies found in the original model, and this latest version is quite pleasant to use.

The Kompanio 520 inside is a nice upgrade from the original, but is no match for the Duet’s Kompanio 838. However, for the time being, this tablet is also considerably cheaper. With a solid build quality, bright screen, great aesthetics, and incredibly battery life, the CM30 is still a great tablet; and at just $159 right now over at Best Buy (that’s $140 off), it’s an incredible value.

If you need a super-affordable tablet around the house or for a child, $159 is an amazing price for a device as well made as the ASUS CM30. But if you want the best overall experience you can get in a Chromebook tablet at the moment, the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″ at just $319.99 is definitely the way to go. For the price, both devices represent incredible value, and we don’t know how long they’ll stick around at these sorts of prices. Don’t miss them!