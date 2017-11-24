Black Friday Roundup: Chromebooks, Google Home, Chromecast And More



For many, the Black Friday melee is well underway as retailers have opened up shop to get a jump on the holiday shopping season. For those of you still looking to grab some deals on the best Google tech around the web, we’ve compiled a list to make your Black Friday shopping a little more stress-free.



Amazon

The world’s largest online shopping site has become a one-stop-shop for tech as they often reflect the discounted prices offered by manufacturers as well as other retailers. Not to mention, they carry just about every Chromebook available on the market. Here are the best deals from Amazon to round off your holiday shopping list.

Samsung Chromebook Pro $549 Now: $449

Samsung Chromebook Plus $449 Now: $349

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 Core m3 $499 Now: $449

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 Core m5 $649 Now: $619

Google WIFI $30 off single $50 off 3-pack

Amazon also has hundreds of exclusive deals on accessories for your laptops, tablets, mobile phones and more. Check out all of today’s deals at the Black Friday link below.

Shop Black Friday Deals at Amazon

Walmart

The retail super-center is quickly becoming a premier dealer for #madebygoogle products and this Black Friday they have some exclusive offers that can save you some serious dough in-store or online.

You can find deals all over on Google’s smart-speakers the Home and Home Mini but when you purchase one from Walmart, you can also get $25 off your first Walmart order when you shop with Google Home and Google Express. With the Mini priced at only $29, the extra savings make the tiny wonder a mere $4. You can also pick up the original Google Home for $79 and still cash in on the $25 promotion.

Sold out online already, if you’re at a retail location and can find a Chromecast, you can snag it for $20 and get a $5 credit towards a movie on VUDU.

Check out all the #madebygoogle deals at Walmart.

#madebygoogle at Walmart

Costco

Last year, the warehouse retailer swept in with some unbeatable Chromebook deals and this year they have continued the tradition. This year’s deals included an Acer R11 and Chromebook 14 for $199 which is probably the best deal we’ve seen to date. Unfortunately, they’re already sold out online. You might luck out and grab one in-store or maybe grab another device like the Acer Chromebook R13.

What makes the Costco deals that much sweeter is the complimentary extended warranty that takes your device coverage out to two years and included an exclusive concierge service should you need assistance with using your Chromebook.

Check out the exclusive deals from Costco.

Costco Black Friday Deals

Best Buy

The electronics giant is offering discounts on Google Home, Home Mini, Chromebooks and much, much more. Around the country, people lined up as brick and mortar locations opened at 5 p.m. to kick off their Black Friday event.

Best Buy’s doorbuster deals are happening in-store and online but more importantly is their price matching policy. In many cases, if you missed out elsewhere, Best Buy will price match thousands of products from a list of retailers. Details here.

Black Friday Doorbusters from Best Buy

Google Store

Google is looking to cash in on Black Friday ,as well. You can pick up a number of #madebygoogle devices direct from the search giants store and have them under the tree for the techie in your life.

Google Home – $79

Google Home Mini – $29 plus $10 credit toward select items from the Google Store

Chromecast 2nd Gen – $20

Chromecast Ultra – $54

Google WIFI – Up to $50 off

Black Friday may be in full swing, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner and more deals will be coming down the pipeline. Stay tuned and make sure to bookmark our deals page so you don’t miss out.