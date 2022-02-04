Behold! A new Tiger Lake Chromebook from… Fujitsu?

You read that right. I was poking around for some information on some Chrome OS devices when I stumbled upon a name that was unfamiliar to me. The FMV Chromebook 14F and Chromebook WM1/F3 were apparently launched in November of last year and come bearing the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU. “Who is FMV?” you ask. Yeah, that’s exactly what I said. I’ve never heard of FMV but I have heard of Fujitsu and that’s exactly who made this very elegant-looking Chrome OS clamshell.

Fujitsu has been in the technology business for nearly a century. Fujitsu is the largest IT business in Japan and the sixth-largest IT services provider worldwide. The company has its hands in just about everything you could imagine as it relates to technology. A portion of the company’s annual revenue comes from a family of laptops, servers, and other computing products. Fujitsu’s FMV brand is its consumer-focused family of laptops that consists of mostly Windows-based laptops, desktops, and all-in-one devices.

Somewhere along the way, Fujitsu decided to add a Chromebook to the FMV line and now the company is selling two 14″ FMV Chromebooks in the Japanese market and the laptop looks very sweet. Both models come equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU and a 14″ FullHD touch display. The lesser model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The beefer version gets you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of PCIe storage.

The two most interesting things about this Chromebook are the design and the price. The sleek chassis has an almost Pixelbook Go aesthetic and the subtle curve of the recessed keyboard try right below the arrow keys gives the Chromebook a very unique and stylish look.

The price of the more powerful model is listed as 82,280 yen which translates to roughly $714 USD which is about what you’d expect for an 11th Gen premium Chromebook. I can’t speak to the build quality of the FMV Chromebook but it does feature a backlit keyboard and audio tuned by Waves | MaxxAudio. Fujitsu also touts most of the company’s laptops as having German design and engineering so I’d hope that the first-ever Chromebook from the tech giant would live up to the company’s high standards. I can’t make any guarantees but I am trying to get my hands on one of these to see exactly how it stands up to other 11th Gen devices in this price range. Stay tuned. You can find both models of the new FMV Chromebooks here.