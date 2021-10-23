Be still my heart, LG just entered the Chromebook game

I remember it like it was yesterday. We were less than a year into reporting Chrome OS news here at Chrome Unboxed. At that time, this was 100% a side gig and we had no idea that it would eventually take us on a ride that, five years later, has us grinding full time as a bona fide source for Google-related news and reviews. Anyway, the year was 2017 and we had just arrived at our first-ever CES show in Vegas. Honestly, we didn’t have a clue what we were doing or even if there would be any Chrome OS news to speak of at the show. Little did we know, Chrome OS was set to make a big splash at Samsung’s press event where the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Plus took center stage.

Anyway, that’s ancient history but one thing that will always remain etched in my memory is walking into LG’s booth on the show floor and picking up the 2017 Edition of the company’s popular Gram laptop. I immediately thought “if only someone would make a Chromebook like this.” Since that time, we’ve seen the evolution of Chrome OS that has brought us tablets like the Pixel Slate, premium machines like the ASUS Chromebook CX9, and everything in between. Still, I often revisit my early thoughts that LG should throw its hat in the proverbial Chromebook ring.

Well, my dream appears to have finally become a reality. A recent listing on the official Bluetooth certification website tells us that LG is very close to launching its first-ever Chrome laptop. There are no details on the device itself other than the model number 11TC50Q. Regardless, I am absolutely beside myself at the thought of a new Chromebook from LG that could carry the Gram moniker.

For those that are relatively new to the Chrome OS space, you may be surprised to find out that this isn’t LG’s first go at Google’s desktop OS. In fact, LG made the first of its kind Chromebase all the way back in 2014. A little ahead of its time, the Chromebase wasn’t able to supplant desktop devices running Windows or macOS and LG quietly bowed out of the Chrome OS arena. In all honestly, I wasn’t sure the company would ever make an actual Chromebook but it appears that the explosive growth of Chrome OS and the increasing popularity of flagship Chrome laptops has given LG the nudge it needed to get in the game.

I’d love to see a new LG Chromebook hit the market before the holiday shopping season and that’s totally possible. However, CES is back in person this year and LG always has a massive presence at the trade show. It wouldn’t surprise me if LG was prepping for a January launch of its first-ever Chrome OS laptop alongside the company’s latest generation of laptops. Only time will tell but you can bet that I’ll be spending some time in the repositories trying to dig up some dirt on this very unexpected surprise. Stay tuned.

Source