Go Big For Back To School And Save Over $100 On This ASUS Chromebook C523 Bundle

For many, a new school year is right around the corner and there’s nothing better than cracking open a brand new Chromebook when digging in to make the grade. If you’re in the market for Chromebook with a lot of screen real estate that won’t break the bank, the ASUS C523 is going to offer the most bang for the buck under $300.

Launched last October, the C523 is ASUS’ first entrant into the 15.6″ Chromebook arena. The base model, like the smaller 14″ C423, doesn’t offer up much in the way of specs but this version comes equipped with internals comparable to more premium devices such as the latest iteration of the Acer Chromebook 15.

On the inside, you’ll get the Intel Pentium N4200 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Around the outside, the ASUS C523 offers up a good mix of ports with both USB-C and USB-A along with a MicroSD card slot and 3.5mm aux port.

Where the ASUS Chromebook C523 really shines is the upgrade to a FullHD 1080P display that has some of the narrowest side bezels in the Chromebook ecosystem. While the C523 isn’t a true convertible, it does offer a 180-degree fold-flat hinge and a touch display.

For a high school or college student, the ASUS Chromebook C523 would be a great, low-cost device that’s more than capable of carrying them through the next four years or more. Regularly priced at $399, you can pick up this Chromebook with a bonus ASUS mouse for the impressively low price of $282. That’s only $30 more than the base model that has significantly lesser specs.

ASUS Chromebook C523 FHD