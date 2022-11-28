At $250 off, this 16-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is a steal

The deals just keep coming. This year’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions have been absolutely stellar if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook. We’ve unearthed $200 ChromeOS tablets, ultra-premium flagships at a $400 discount, and just about everything in between but we’re just getting started.

Next up in the premium deals category, we have the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5. The 16-inch ChromeOS 2-in-1 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 and 8GB of RAM which means that it officially supports Steam gaming. It also means that this thing has more than enough horsepower to handle almost any task you can throw at it without breaking a sweat. Robby had a few nits to pick with the ASUS after his initial unboxing and our overall take is that this massive convertible isn’t a bad device. It’s simply overpriced at its MSRP of $649. Even more so when you consider the fact that the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with its more-powerful Core i5 CPU and better screen is currently only $479.

That said, price determines value and the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 just increased majorly in that department thanks to a massive discount from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up this oversized convertible Chromebook and save a whopping $250. That makes this powerful laptop a serious value and makes it very easy to overlook any of its shortcomings. Few that they are. Here’s a look at what you get for $399.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5601

ChromeOS

12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display/power delivery

2x Thunderbolt™ 4 supports display/power delivery

1x HDMI 1.4

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Micro SD 4.0 card reader

1080p FHD camera with privacy shutter

Built-in 4-way stereo speakers

Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.2

4.74 pounds

Backlit keyboard

As with many of this week’s deals, this one will likely be gone as quickly as it appeared. We’ll have a Cyber Monday roundup for you tomorrow but if you were eyeing the ASUS CX5601, now is the time to buy. Grab one of check your local Best Buy’s inventory at the link below.