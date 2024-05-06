At $100 off, the OG Pixel Watch is the one to buy

Google’s debut smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, remains a popular choice for Android users even after being on the market for a year and a half. And while the second iteration boasts improvements like better performance and battery life, the original Pixel Watch still packs a punch in 2024. And now, the OG Pixel Watch has received a massive discount that makes this, yes, slightly older but still very capable smartwatch worth your consideration if you don’t need the latest and greatest.

Let’s be clear – the Pixel Watch 2 offers worthwhile upgrades, especially in the health and fitness tracking department. But, if your primary smartwatch needs are basic health metrics, notifications, and timekeeping (all the things I do on my smartwatch), the original Pixel Watch is an excellent option.

The real excitement right now lies in Best Buy’s steep discounts on the Pixel Watch. You can snag the Pixel Watch for a whopping $100 off hitting its lowest-ever price point of $179.99 (Wi-Fi version). The Pixel Watch 2 also has a $50 markdown, marking it down to $299.99 for the Wi-Fi model. There are also trade-in options available that you can take advantage of to score some extra savings if you have an older smartwatch sitting around.

Which one should you buy?

With a $120 price difference, the original Pixel Watch becomes a very compelling choice. Objectively, the Pixel Watch 2 is a better device, sure, but for many users, the improvements might not justify the higher cost. Unless you’re absolutely committed to utilizing the advanced health sensors of the Pixel Watch, the original remains a fantastic value proposition.

The Pixel Watch 2 undoubtedly brings improvements to the lineup, but the original still offers a smooth, enjoyable smartwatch experience, even in May 2024. With Best Buy’s current discounts, snagging the original Pixel Watch could save you a considerable amount of money without sacrificing core functionality.

It’s important to note this deal on Best Buy is for the Wi-Fi model only, which I believe is fine for most users. After adding LTE to my plan last year and then not using it hardly at all, I went back to just Wi-Fi only and haven’t missed the LTE connectivity in the least bit.

As a bonus, if you need extra bands for your Pixel Watch (any generation) Best Buy’s sale on the “Porcelain” Active Sport Band is a sweet deal at $20.99. This deal is only available in a small size, but if you have a smaller wrist, this is a great price on my favorite Google-made Pixel Watch band.