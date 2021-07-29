Get hyped for the new ASUS Flip CX5400 with this quick sizzle video

We’re just around the corner from the release of the new ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5400 and if I’m being frank about it, I’m pretty excited. I loved the Flip C302 and the Flip C434 was my daily driver for quite some time. Though I was let down by the price and overall package of the Flip C436, there’s something about the look of this newest 14-inch convertible from ASUS that looks like it hearkens right back to the industry-leading roots of the Flip C434. From the return to an all-aluminum chassis to the monster specs inside to the inclusion of a stowed USI pen, there is an absolute slew of stuff to like here from ASUS.

Prior to the official availability of this drool-worthy Chromebook, ASUS has released an official sizzle video that shows off nearly every square inch of this gorgeous new convertible. From the looks of it, I’d say we’ll have a massive contender on our hands for best high-end Chromebook in 2021 with the Core i3 and Core i5 models competing heavily in the mid-range tier.

Quick secret for those of you reading past the video: we have our review unit set to arrive in the next day or so and we'll be doing a very prompt unboxing as soon as it arrives. I'm expecting great build quality, a great keyboard/trackpad, and blisteringly-fast performance. If the pen is nice, the screen is good, and the speakers adapt what ASUS has done in the excellent (other) Flip CX5, we're in for an absolute treat with this one.