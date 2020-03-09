ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 gets a beautiful new teaser video

If there’s one thing you can’t fault ASUS for, it is their ability to create compelling, beautiful videos for their Chromebooks. The Flip C434 got the same treatment last year and in mid-January 2020, we saw a short video show up for the Flip C436 alongside a new landing page on ASUS’ website. These videos are well-produced product spots that not only highlight all the best parts of these Chromebooks, but do so in a way that makes you drool over the sheer beauty of the device itself.

Hours ago, ASUS dropped a longer, more-detailed version of the earlier video we saw for the Flip C436, and it only adds to the excitement we’re starting to feel around this upcoming flagship Chromebook. The opening scenes are mostly what we had in the first video, but then the whole thing takes a creative bent and begins showing all the ways the Flip C436 can be used for creatives.

Touting features like a thin bezels, thin chassis, lightweight design, Google Assistant built in, 12 hours of battery, better WiFi 6 connections, omni-directional Harmon-Kardon quad speaker setup, this video skews more towards showing off the things you can do with this Chromebook rather than just showing off the looks and hardware inside.

Again, it is well-done, looks great, and serves as yet another thing to whet our collective appetites for these next-gen Chromebooks. Seeing the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, ASUS Flip C436, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook at CES 2020 and having to wait until next month to finally get to use them feels a tad bit like torture, but I get the feeling it will all be worth the wait. We’re expecting the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 sometime in late April, the Galaxy Chromebook in early April, and the Duet in May.

