ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Now Shipping In The UK

Slowly but surely, availability for premium Chromebooks is becoming a thing in parts of Europe including the United Kingdom. We’ve even seen devices such as the HP Chromebook x2 offering upgraded models that we can’t get our hands on here in the states.

Pricing is still an issue as apples to apples, shoppers in the United Kingdom tend to pay 20% or more for newer flagship devices but the fact that they are officially available across the pond is encouraging.

ASUS’ latest premium Chromebook, the C434, has popped up on Amazon’s UK site and is ready to ship for those willing to pay the £599.00 price tag. (That’s discounted £0.99 if that’s any consolation.)

That equates to roughly $785 USD which is a hard pill to swallow but it seems to be the MO for any premium device selling across the pond. If you’ve been waiting for this one, now’s your chance. Grab yours from Amazon and enjoy an incredible Chromebook.