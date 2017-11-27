NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Deal Alert: $112 Off The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

By 10 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Cyber Monday is in full swing and the deals keep getting better. Emails are pouring in from our readers with some serious savings on some of our favorite Chrome devices and this one is one of the best we’ve seen.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 remains my top-pick of 2017 for those of you not ready to drop $1000 on Google’s Pixelbook. Exceptional build quality, versatile form-factor and better-than-average internals make the all-aluminum convertible a tough act to follow.

On sale for the past few weeks, the Core m3 ASUS Flip’s price has just been slashed again. For the next eighteen hours, you can grab the C302 for $386.99 on Amazon. That’s a ridiculously low price for this kind of horsepower in a device that is as beautiful as it is capable.

Here’s the low down on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302:

  • Chrome OS
  • Intel Core m3 Skylake processor (fanless design)
  • 4GB DDR3 RAM
  • 64GB eMMC storage
  • 12.5″ 1920×1080 HD backlit touch display
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 2 x USB-C
  • MicroSD/3.5 mm audio jack
  • Android App ready
  • convertible 4 in 1 form-factor
  • 12 x 8.3 x 0.5 in
  • 2.65 lbs

If you have been torn on what Chromebook to buy in the sub-five hundred range, this is hands-down the best deal around. Whether you need a second device, a daily driver or you’re looking to outfit a fleet for your business, the ASUS C302 delivers one of the best Chrome OS experiences available. Pick one up today before it’s too late.

Buy The ASUS Chromebook C302 On Amazon

  • S. Archer
    • Gabriel Brangers

      The link is in the article.

    • Zach Mauch

      Plus, buying through the link in the article supports Chromeunboxed, so people should use that.

  • John Calvagno

    Acer Chromebook CB3-131-C3SZ for $99 (2GB Ram) and $129 for (4 GB of Ram)
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B019G7VPTC/ref=od_aui_detailpages00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

    I just grabbed a 2 GB

  • Takio Yamaoka

    I placed a order at this time from Japan 🙂
    it may be typo: “C203 for $386.99 on Amazon.”

  • Zach Mauch

    I REALLY wish they would have put a 16:10 display in this thing (like the original flip) instead of a 16:9. If they had it would have been an insta-buy choice over the CB Plus/Pro.

  • cmpanas

    20 minutes ago the sale price of $386.99 was still listed and Amazon stated that 16 hours and such and such minutes were left in the deal. Five minutes ago a friend I sent the link to pointed me back to the site. only now the deal is gone (price is $499) and the 16 hours left in the deal line vanished. Even though there were still some in stock. Is there any objective reason why that’s not really horrible on the part of Amazon or Asus?

    • Keith Showalter

      It is currently sold out now on the “ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA-DHM4 + G Suite Business Free Trial” option that was $386.99.

    • Selden Deemer

      @cmpanas : It sucks, but Amazon’s pricing is generally driven by algorithm; if there is a spike in sales, the price goes up. I use a great extension, The Tracktor, to monitor prices of volatile items. I set a target price, and get an e-mail when the price hits or falls below it.

      On the other hand, I ordered a camera once on a Friday night, and Saturday morning, the price had dropped by $25. I called Amazon, and they knocked $25 off the price (otherwise, I would have canceled the order, and bought at the new price.)

      • cmpanas

        Thanks for the explanation, SD. I am still a bit perturbed because there was an official “this is how much longer this deal will be in place” and they just cut that out waaaaaay early even though the item was still in stock. I feel like they shouldn’t advertise any length of time if that’s the case.