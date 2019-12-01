Huge deals on a pure laptop with pure power in the ASUS Chromebook C425

When ASUS took the wraps off two new Chromebooks late in 2019, I was a bit skeptical. In my review of both the ASUS Chromebook C425 and the Flip C433, I was honestly just baffled by their introduction into the ASUS Chromebook lineup. Sure, ASUS didn’t have a ton of devices in the portfolio, but the Flip C302 and Flip C434 were basically legendary Chromebooks and many users’ favorite devices. Why would you mess with that formula with a couple knock-off type Chromebooks at similar prices?

When both of these devices surfaced, they came with price tags that were way, way too close with the Flip C434 and both offered too many concessions and trade-offs versus that universally-loved device. The C425 dropped the 360-degree hinge, the touch screen, and the all-aluminum build. The Flip C433 opted for a lesser screen, a flimsy build, and added a very questionable magnetic closure that is still a confusing choice.

Of the two, the C425 was by far my favorite, even though at the time of my review I couldn’t exactly recommend it. After all, at that time it was $499 and the Flip C434 was consistently on sale for $559. That price gap was far to close to make the sacrifices of the C425 tolerable. However, I suggested back then that ASUS might be playing the ‘on sale’ game with these new models, and that looks to be exactly what they are doing.

You see, the C425 debuted with a $499 price tag, but that was likely never the real price ASUS wanted for this machine. Instead, like many other manufacturers, this thing was priced to go on sale. Sales like these bring Chromebooks from head-scratching prices down into the range where they make more sense and fly off shelves. While I don’t think the C425 is worth the $499 MSRP, I 100% do think it is worth the $319 or $279 price it has fallen to at Amazon and Walmart. At these prices, I think you’ll find great value in a Chromebook that is not only fast but very enjoyable to use.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

You can check out the full review here or watch it in the video below, but you’ll hear me comment about how this Chromebook grew on me as I used it: and that was with me dropping $499 for it. At $319 or $279, this Chromebook becomes an absolute steal. There are differences in the two models, so you need to know what you are after going in. The $319 model at Amazon is the model we tested with a Core m3, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device at Walmart for $279 is the same, except with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook C425 at Walmart



Buy the ASUS Chromebook C425 at Amazon

For me, I’d go with more RAM over more storage, but you can make that decision for yourself. Feel free to take a look at our helpful buying guide if you aren’t sure which is best for you. Either way, you’re going to end up with a Chromebook that performs really well, looks great, and is a joy to use. At these kind of prices, that just feels like a win all around.