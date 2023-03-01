You’re not imagining it: Google Assistant recently had trouble controlling your smart devices

Yesterday, I asked Google Assistant on my Nest Mini to turn off the smart light in one of my rooms, and for the first time ever, it responded with something other than “Okay, turning the bedroom light on”. For a moment, I was taken aback, because I knew that I had set everything up properly and maintain it quite well. After trying the same command on my Nest Hub, Pixel 6 Pro, and a few other minis in the house, it became immediately obvious that something was broken on Google’s end.

As it turns out, I was right – Assistant recently puttered out and refused to see smart devices in many users’ homes including mine. Upon making the request, the response was “Sorry, I don’t understand”, or “Sorry, I can’t find that device”. So far as I can tell, this marks the first major outage of this scale.

Luckily, the issue did not persist for very long as Google has already pushed out a fix. 9to5Google also ran into the same problem on their devices around 9:40 a.m. and I experienced it around the same hour. If you’re still having control issues with Assistant, let us know in the comments! So far, it looks like reports of this have cleared up, but it’s more so a strange occurrence that we’d like to get some clarification on from Google in due time.

