As a daily Chromebook user, here are my must-have accessories

I remember when Robby first introduced me to Chromebooks in 2014. I was blown away by their speed and simplicity but over the years I’ve come across a few key accessories that truly add to the Chromebook experience and make it even better. Whether you’re a recent convert or a longtime fan, the right accessories can truly elevate your experience.

From power banks to styluses, I’ve found that the right tools can maximize your productivity and enjoyment of these versatile devices. So, here are some of my must-have Chromebook accessories that I recommend every Chromebook user consider.

Extra charging solutions

Although Chromebooks always come with a charger, it might be a bulky one that you don’t want to lug around. That’s why I recommend an extra charger that you can throw in your bag and the Anker Nano Charger (100W) is a fantastic option for those who need both power and portability. Its compact size makes it easy to slip into a bag or pocket, while its 100W output can quickly charge even the most power-hungry Chromebooks. With Anker’s ActiveShield technology, you also get added peace of mind knowing your devices are protected from temperature and power fluctuations.

If you need power out and about, check out something like the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank that you can use to charge up a Chromebook or your phone on the go. With power delivery 3.1 technology and a 250W output, this power bank ensures you’ll never be caught short on power.

Enhance your creativity and workflow

If your Chromebook supports a USI stylus, the Penoval USI 2.0 Lite is an excellent choice. This affordable pen delivers a smooth and responsive writing experience, perfect for taking notes, sketching, or even digital art. Its compatibility with a wide range of Chromebooks, including the Pixel Tablet, makes it a versatile tool for any creative endeavor.

For those who need to connect to multiple peripherals, the OWC Travel Dock E is a lifesaver. This compact dock offers a variety of ports, including HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, and SD card reader, so you can easily expand your I/O. And with up to 100W pass-through charging, you can keep your Chromebook powered up while using the dock.

Expand your storage

If your Chromebook has an SD card slot, the Samsung Evo Select microSD Card can easily expand your storage and can stay put in your Chromebook. This affordable option provides ample space for your files, photos, and videos.

Alternatively, a portable SSD, like the Samsung Portable SSD T5 EVO, is an excellent choice if you are looking for a more robust storage option. This external SSD offers blazing-fast read/write speeds and a rugged design, making it perfect for storing and accessing large files on the go.

Peripherals to get some work done

A good mouse and keyboard can make a world of difference when you’re trying to get some work done. The Logitech MX Master 3S is an ergonomic masterpiece with customizable buttons, providing comfort and flexibility for long work sessions. Pair it with the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2, a slim and portable keyboard that’s perfect for any desktop setup. For a more integrated approach, consider the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk. This innovative bundle includes a wireless keyboard, touchpad, and a case that transforms into a laptop stand, creating a comfortable and organized workspace wherever you are.

Protect your investment

Finally, don’t forget to protect your Chromebook with a quality laptop sleeve. The Speck Transfer Pro Pocket is a slim and lightweight sleeve that offers excellent protection for 13″-14″ Chromebooks. Its additional zipper pocket provides convenient storage for cables and accessories.

So, there you have it! Those are some of the must-have accessories that I think will enhance your Chromebook experience. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a casual user, I believe these accessories will help you get the most out of your Chromebook! If you’re an avid Chromebook user and have an accessory to add, please let us know in the comments below.