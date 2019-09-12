Apple Music launches web player that works perfectly on a Chromebook

Apple has been expanding the availability of its streaming music service recently. Back in April, we reported that the Apple Music Android app was available on Chromebooks with Chromecast support on the way. Apple has now launched a new web interface for Apple Music that allows subscribers to listen to music directly in the browser and it works perfectly on Chromebooks. The web interface is now available as a public beta at beta.music.apple.com and Apple says it will work in all browsers on all devices, including Chrome for Android.

The web interface looks similar to the Apple Music in iTunes and has the features you would expect from a streaming service. As reported by The Verge, there is some content missing, like Apple original music video content and Beats 1 live broadcasts, but Apple is still in development and I anticipate the final version to be fully-equipped. Chromecast support is also missing and I really hope this is a feature they are working on for the final version, but there is no guarantee. Since they added it to the Android app, we feel confident that support is on the way.

Through the new Apple Music web interface, subscribers can enjoy ad-free listening to the entire catalog of music iTunes has gathered over the years, along with any music users might have synced to their account. The “For You” tab is also available and will curate playlists based on your listening habits.

If you would like to try out the beta, you will need a subscription to Apple Music since they don’t offer an ad-supported or free version. If you don’t already have Apple Music, you will need an Apple device to create your account because Apple is still using iTunes for sign-ups. Apple says you’ll eventually be able to sign up directly from the web, but Apple is quite a bit behind the curve when it comes to web-based tech, normally opting for app-driven, device-tied account access.

Apple’s decision to make its service more widely available, especially for Chromebook users, really does make sense for the company. Developing for the web allows them to bring Apple Music to other platforms without building specific apps for each operating system. The decision to build a web player also allows Apple Music to compete with Spotify and Google Play Music, making it an option for Chromebook users looking to subscribe to a streaming music platform.