Another day, another Pixel Watch sneak peek

New day, new teaser. At this point, we’re all nearly exhausted from hearing rumors surrounding the long-awaited Pixel Watch. Personally, I could care less if the thing ends up being a basic fitness tracker. Based on early renders and ongoing gossip, I’m buying this thing the moment it becomes available. Just in case you’ve missed all the hype, take a look at last year’s exclusive first look at the Pixel Watch from Front Page Tech.

We really don’t know much more about the Pixel Watch now than we did a year ago but ever-increasing leaks and rumors are pointing to an imminent release. Just last week, @evleaks shared a screenshot of what appears to be an internal tutorial page from an unknown Google partner. We see the watch’s code name, Rohan, and a dropdown that indicates that the wearable is running Wear OS 3.1. Fingers crossed that the Pixel Watch will actually launch with the newer Wear OS 3.2 but only time will tell.

The latest news from the Pixel Watch rumor mill is yet another render from none other than 91 mobiles. This is the same site that partnered with @evleaks to bring us our first 360-degree look at Google’s upcoming Pixel 6a smartphone. While the new render doesn’t really show off anything new about the hardware, it does give us a close-up look at the watch face and what could potentially be Google’s final design of the Pixel Watch.

As you can see in the image above, the UI appears to be very simplistic and clean. The at-a-glance screen gives me everything I want from a smartwatch. Steps, heart rate, date, and of course, the time. The center icon is clearly the Fitbit logo which hopefully means that Google will bring seamless integration for all of Fitbit’s great features directly to the Pixel Watch out of the box.

Pixel Watch release date

At this point, no one has unearthed any solid evidence that points to an exact release date for the Pixel Watch but this thing has been in development for so long, I can’t foresee Google holding off any longer than absolutely necessary. Google I/O is quickly approaching and while it isn’t a hardware event, the timing is perfect for both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch to finally break cover. At the very least, I’m hopeful that Google will take the stage and give us a solid date of when to expect both pieces of hardware. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Pixel Watch.

Featured image credit: 91 mobiles