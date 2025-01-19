Anker’s tiny 100W Nano charger is a steal at $30

A reliable and portable charger is essential for every Chromebook user. Anker has consistently delivered high-quality solutions over the years, and one of their latest products, the Nano 100W, is no exception. This compact charger boasts impressive power in a remarkably small form factor, making it ideal for users who prioritize portability. And the best part? It’s currently available for just $30.

The best part of this charger is the size. Clocking in at a mere 120 grams, it’s significantly lighter than Anker’s Prime 100W GaN charger. To put its size into perspective, it’s about the same size as a Pixel Buds Pro case! Anker achieved this feat by trimming down to a single USB-C port, but for many users, that’s all they need.

With 100W of power, it can also easily juice up your Chromebook or even a MacBook Pro. Anker also included some thoughtful features like ActiveShield temperature monitoring and a folding prong design for added portability. Anker has even beefed up the prongs with a matte finish, making it much more secure in those sometimes finicky outlets.

If you’re looking for a powerful, portable charger that won’t break the bank, the Anker Nano 100W is a fantastic option and it even comes with a 6 ft USB-C cable. To grab this deal, head over to Anker’s website and use code WS7DV2GMMFCP at checkout. At just $30, it’s a steal for anyone who values portability without sacrificing power.