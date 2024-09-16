Anker’s new Nano charger delivers 100W in a tiny package

Anker has been pushing the boundaries of charging for a while now, and their latest 100W Nano Charger is no exception. This tiny charger clocks in at just 120 grams which is 63 grams lighter than their Prime 100W GaN charger, making it one of the smallest 100W power adapters on the market. Anker did have to ditch a couple of USB ports to make this new Nano so tiny but for the right user, this might be the perfect charger.

The Anker 100W Nano features a folding prong design, Anker’s ActiveSheild tempurture and output monitoring, and is powerful enough to quickly charge your Chromebook or even a MacBook Pro on the go. Its diminutive size also means it’ll easily slip into any pocket that can accommodate your Bluetooth earbuds case. At only 2.36 inches long, this charger is about the size of the Pixel Buds Pro case.

I’ve carried the 96W HP charger that came with the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook in my bag for a while now and this new Anker Nano charger will provide more juice than that charger and will make that brick look huge by comparison.

The new Nano also features beefier prongs with a matte finish, designed to provide a more secure grip and prevent accidental unplugging. This could be a game-changer for frequent travelers who are tired of their chargers slipping out of finicky outlets.

As for the single USB-C port, if you’re the kind of person who travels light and only needs to charge a single device at a time, the Nano’s single port may not be an issue. But if you’re used to juggling multiple devices and need to charge your phone, tablet, and laptop simultaneously, the Nano’s single port might feel a bit limiting. You’d have to resort to swapping cables, which could be a hassle but at least the ultra-efficient GaN technology will provide quick charging.

At $44.99, the 100W Nano Charger isn’t exactly cheap, but it’s a compelling option for those who prioritize portability above all else. If you can live with a single USB-C port, the Nano might just be the perfect accessory for you. Preorders are open now and Anker says the black units are scheduled to ship September 20th – 30th.

