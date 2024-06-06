Android’s Find My Device third-party trackers are now shipping

After a much-anticipated wait, Android’s Find My Device network, which was first announced back in 2023, is finally ready to go head-to-head with Apple’s AirTags. The network, officially launched in April 2024, now supports third-party trackers, with the first wave from Chipolo and Pebblebee shipping soon to eager customers.

If you aren’t familiar, Google’s Find My Device network harnesses the power of over a billion Android devices and Bluetooth technology to help you easily find your things. Lost devices are anonymously and securely tracked by other Android devices in proximity, providing a vast network for locating misplaced items. It’s been a long time coming but the promise is certainly interesting and many folks are excited to get their hands on these new trackers that work in the new network.

As for availability, Pebblebee is leading the charge, with some lucky customers – including one of our Chrome Unboxed Plus members – receiving an email saying that the Pebblebee Clip is preparing to ship. Their site is currently saying that new orders for the Clip, Tag, and Card will ship within 2-4 weeks.

While Chipolo is also starting shipments, their website says they are currently only shipping the 1st batch of pre-orders. They say pre-orders that were made before July 27th, 2023 started going out May 27th in a two-week while pre-orders that were made July 27th or after will start shipping around June 10th. This makes Pebblebee the current front-runner for the fastest way to get your hands on a Find My Device tracker.

I’m hopeful these trackers will be more readily available soon, though. As both companies work through their backlog of pre-orders and others like Eufy bring their products like their SmartTrack Card to the network, I’d imagine you’ll be able to get your hands on these trackers much more easily in the coming months.

With the addition of these third-party trackers, I think Android’s Find My Device is ready to become a serious competitor to Apple’s AirTags, finally offering Android users a robust solution for tracking their belongings that’s built into Android. As more brands join the network, I expect more tracker options with different form factors and price points, ultimately giving consumers more choices and options. Let us know in the comments below if you’re pre-order has shipped or if you’ve already received your new tracker!

