I wish Android would remind me to reconnect to Wi-Fi if I disable it entirely and here’s why

Alright, let me paint a picture for you. Imagine you’re at home, cuddled up on the couch, all set to embark on a YouTube binge session. But, hold on a minute – without realizing, you’re not connected to your home WiFi. And guess what? You’ve blown through your monthly data limits, just like that. Yep, I’ve been there, done that.

Google does a pretty decent job at helping you protect your data on Android, for the most part. It disables your hotspot automatically when no devices are connected to it for a time frame, and even notifies you that it did so. It also automagically reconnects you to Wi-Fi within range if you arrive at home or anywhere else you’ve determined is a trusted network.

That is, unless you’ve intentionally turned it off. You see, in my experience, Google Fi or maybe the Pixel itself (I’m not entirely sure which one’s to blame) struggles with seamlessly handing off my signal to cellular after I leave the house, so I often find myself having to completely disable Wi-Fi in order to make the switch beforehand and not drop my music or phone call in the interim.

Because I’m a forgetful idiot – totally not something Google is responsible for, by the way – I forget to toggle it back on nearly every single time! Take last month for instance, when I completely drained my Google Fi limits (what was left of my data at least) in just a single day! I’ve got to give credit where credit is due – Google’s plan is reasonably forgiving. Once you hit the 10GB mark, they’ve got your back, covering you all the way up to 15GB without hitting the brakes on your speeds.

Unfortunately, if you ever venture beyond that 15GB mark, brace yourself, because the throttling is real, and I mean it’s real. The speed drops to a snail’s pace, and this is the first time I couldn’t even load a simple webpage or send a text message as a result. Again, do not fall victim to throttling on Google Fi – it’s brutal. I found myself counting the days until my speeds were restored only to realize it also lets you buy extra data at $10 per gigabyte even after you’ve fallen out of Google’s good graces for the month.

Anyway, all I’m saying here is that while it’s not on Google to fix my bad memory, it’s often known for finding ways to help supplement our shortcomings with AI and technology. Wouldn’t it be nice if my Pixel could nudge me with a friendly reminder after, let’s say, an hour of being disconnected from my Wi-Fi network if I’m at home? Heck, it could even use some AI magic and determine if I’m draining cell data at a rapid rate by watching a movie or a bunch of consecutive YouTube videos.

I’m picturing something along the lines of, “Hey, dummy, you forgot to turn your Wi-Fi back on and guess what, you’re at home!” It’s a small gesture, but it would save people like me from a whole lot of data-driven heartbreak. Let me know in the comments if you’ve done this (it’s okay to admit it) or if I’m alone here.