Android 13 and higher to give you an ‘Upgrade Invite’ prominently showcasing its new features

One persistent challenge Android users have faced over the years is the inability to understand precisely what updates Google is incorporating into its operating system. Often, they’d have had to rely on news outlets (like us!) to provide the specifics of each update, rather than receiving this vital information directly from the source. The lack of a clear summary of the latest features and changes often results in many people sticking with older Android versions out of sheer caution or disinterest.

However, with Android 13, this could soon change, as Google appears to be working on providing more direct communication concerning updates. According to Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, a user flow GUI has been uncovered that does exactly that.

This “Upgrade Invite” clearly aims to provide a streamlined, interactive experience that informs you of the upcoming major updates your device will receive over-the-air (OTA). It commences with an intro screen, which presents an overview of the next major Android update. The following screen will then delve into specifics, detailing the exact changes and additions that have been made.

Finally, an outro screen will offer you the option to install the update immediately. The primary goal here is to reduce OS fragmentation, which Android has long suffered from. At least this way, even though hardware fragmentation will most certainly continue, Google can encourage all its users to adopt the latest Android version.

This will become part of the standard user experience for those using phones that employ Google’s gOTA (Google’s Over the Air Update) on Android 13 and above (again, likely just for major updates, but hopefully for the smaller ones too). Whenever an update is available, you’ll automatically receive the prompt. For others using devices from other manufacturers like Samsung, the prompt availability and styling will depend on them.

