Android Smart Lock to become ‘Extend Unlock’, will differentiate wearables from other methods

Android’s Smart Lock, a feature that automatically unlocks your device under certain trusted conditions, is undergoing a significant change. For some strange reason, the long-standing feature is not only being renamed but also seems to be splitting into two distinct parts! I have some thoughts on this which I’ll share below.

The rebrand: Extend Unlock

The first half of the rebranded Smart Lock is called “Extend Unlock.” This version of the feature works either by maintaining an active Bluetooth connection between your phone and other trusted devices that have your Google Account logged into them, by detecting when it’s at specific trusted locations, or when it is physically on your person like in your pocket, etc.

Bartok Gabriel on Twitter

The split: Watch Unlock

The second half of the split feature slash rebrand is called “Watch Unlock,” and it’s being designed to act as an “active unlock”. Since your watch is on your wrist and always with you, it may be differentiated from other peripherals as it’s connected to your body and can’t just be sat down on a table by way of physical action. Instead, you have to intentionally take the strap off and set it down, excluding absentmindedness from security concerns that are present in loose peripherals that would instead be a part of the Extend Unlock group.

A potential reason for the change

The entire logic behind renaming Smart Lock and separating it into two distinct versions may stem from Google’s aim to separate these peripherals further from your main handset. This could provide a clearer understanding of the feature’s purpose and functionality, though I think it did a fine job before. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, as they say! I will say, however, that I don’t think it was ever that smart to begin with and often failed, so it is what it is.

This change was spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, with the Extend Unlock screen being shown off by other users in the comments. The description states “Keep this device unlocked while it’s on you, at specific places that you trust or near your connected devices.” Apparently, this entire journey was something Google committed to earlier this year but is now simply putting that plan into action. Let me know in the comments if this is something that you’d use with a smartwatch or at all. As a Pixel user, I’ve gone with and without Smart Lock since Google kept being so indecisive about whether or not it wanted to offer it over the years!

Newsletter Signup