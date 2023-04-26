This new location-based Android timeline setting may one day replace the one in Google Maps

Google Maps’ Timeline tool has always been a bit of a controversial feature, sparking reactions and making users uneasy. Some find it downright creepy to discover a detailed map of their whereabouts, tracking their every move with a GPS-enabled handset. Fortunately, disabling the Timeline is a straightforward process.

Today, Twitter user @Nail_Sadykov noticed that Android phones may soon have a location-based timeline of their own built right in. He shows off the screenshots found below of “Your timeline” and states that the new tool will be located under Settings > Location > Location Services.

Google’s potential motivation for this move seems to be a focus on privacy. By shifting the timeline feature from Google Maps to Android’s settings, it could be looking to give users a more secure feeling reminiscent of the company’s earlier days. The tech giant has faced criticism from lawmakers concerning data handling over the past few years, which has led to greater transparency about it will be collected and utilized. Ultimately, this could be a play to put “you in control”, as it keeps stating across other efforts like Safer with Google.

At present, interacting with the timeline in this new location does nothing, but options to export or delete your data are already available. It’s evident that this feature is still in development and may become a highlight of the next major Android release, or perhaps a Pixel-exclusive feature with the Pixel 8.

Kudos: Android Police

