Android gets 5 new features for accessibility, convenience and safety

Google has introduced a handful of new features for Android that bring some interesting and useful new functionality to the OS. From enhanced accessibility to streamlined search capabilities and critical safety features, these updates legitimately improve the Android experience for users across the board.

Enhanced Image Descriptions

For users who are blind or have low vision, TalkBack, Android’s screen reader, is getting a significant upgrade. With the integration of Gemini models, TalkBack will now offer richer and more detailed audio descriptions for images, providing a deeper level of understanding and accessibility to visual content. From online product images to photos in your camera roll, Android’s screen reader is harnessing Google’s growing AI prowess to verbally describe images no matter where they are.

Identify music with Circle to Search

Have you ever heard a catchy tune playing in the background and wished you could identify it instantly? With Circle to Search, Android users can now do just that. Whether you’re listening to music on social media or enjoying a live performance, simply long-press the Home button or navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, tap the music button, and voila! The song title, artist, and even a YouTube video are at your fingertips, allowing you to explore the music further and get back to what you were doing seamlessly.

Listen to the Web with Chrome’s Read Aloud Feature

For those who prefer auditory learning, Chrome now offers the ability to listen to web pages read aloud. From blog posts and recipes to the latest news articles, you can now absorb online content while multitasking or simply relaxing. Customize your listening experience by choosing your preferred speed, voice, and language, making the web more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Stay Safe with Earthquake Alerts

Google is expanding its Android Earthquake Alerts System to all U.S. states and six territories. Leveraging crowd-sourced earthquake detection technology, this system provides potentially life-saving warnings seconds before shaking starts, giving users valuable time to prepare. After the shaking subsides, users can access helpful tips on what to do next, promoting preparedness and resilience in the face of natural disasters.

Offline maps for Wear OS

Exploring a new city or venturing off the beaten path just got easier with offline maps on Wear OS smartwatches. Download a map to your phone, and it’s instantly accessible on your watch, even without cell service. Say goodbye to getting lost or fumbling with your phone when you need to orient yourself. Two new shortcuts further enhance navigation on your Wear OS watch. You can search for destinations using your voice when you’re back online or view your location on the map with a simple tap, putting navigation at your fingertips.

