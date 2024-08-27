Android 15 is officially headed to Pixel phones in October

The latest update from the Android Beta Program has dropped a pretty major hint about the official release date for Android 15. A splash screen on the latest update clearly mentions that users waiting for the stable Android 15 update should ignore this latest Beta update until Android 15 becomes available in October.

This lines up perfectly with the usual release window for major Android updates, which typically fall in October and coincide with Google’s yearly hardware releases. The early launch of the Pixel 9 series this year meant that Android 15 wasn’t quite ready to roll out alongside the new hardware, but it seems Google is sticking to its traditional schedule for the official release.

advertisement

New features expected in Android 15

Android 15 isn’t a massive overhaul to the OS, but instead sees Google continuing on the progressive, iterative changes we’ve seen in the past few Android updates. A few of the new features we can expect from the Beta previews so far are:

A new Material You design language that makes your phone look and feel more modern.

Improved notifications that are more actionable and easier to manage.

A new privacy dashboard that gives you more control over your data.

Enhanced performance and battery life.

The Android 15 Beta program is a great way to try out the new features of Android 15 before it is officially released if you can’t wait until October for Android 15. However, it is important to note that beta software is not always stable and will likely have some bugs you’ll have to contend with. I know for me, having a stable phone for daily use is pretty vital, so I’d recommend an older Pixel phone if you have one around to test out this latest Beat build. Or just hold off until October.

advertisement