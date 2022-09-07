Android 13 September security update rolling out now to eligible Pixels

Google has announced that the first monthly security patch for Android 13, or September 2022 monthly software update, is rolling out now to eligible Pixel devices. Unfortunately, for reasons unknown, the Pixel 6a won’t be getting this update until later this month.

This update patch, build TP1A.220905.004, includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. Most notably, it includes a fix for the battery drain issue that has been plaguing devices on Android 13 since it launched. It also fixes an issue affecting wireless charging on a small subset of devices. There are also improvements to the fingerprint reader on the Pixel 6a; However, as mentioned earlier, that won’t be released until later. Check out the full list below of the included fixes:

Battery & Charging • Fix for issue occasionally causing increased battery drain from certain launcher background activities • Fix for issue preventing wireless charging mode to activate in certain conditions — on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Biometrics • Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions — on Pixel 6a, once it receives the update Bluetooth • Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting User Interface • Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen

This update is currently available for Pixel models 4 (XL), 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a (5G), 6, and 6 Pro. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases, so if your eligible device doesn’t show the update available yet, you may just need to wait a few more days. However, once the OTA (over-the-air) update becomes available for your device, you will receive a notification.

