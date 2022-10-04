Android 13 October 2022 security patch rolling out to Pixels

Yesterday, Google announced that the monthly software update for October 2022 is now rolling out to all supported Pixel devices running Android 13. This does not include devices running the QPR1 Beta builds, as those get released quarterly on a separate schedule. This will be the second security patch released to Pixel phones since the official release of Android 13.

Pixel devices will receive patches dated 2022-10-01 and 2022-10-05, which include bug fixes and improvements to audio, connectivity, the user interface, and WiFi. Below is a detailed list of the fixes:

Audio

• Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets (on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G))

• Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions Connectivity

• Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions User Interface

• Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

• Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

• Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

• Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

• Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer Wi-Fi

• Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps Source

This update is currently available for Pixel models 4 (XL), 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a (5G), 6, 6a, and 6 Pro. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases, so if your eligible device doesn’t show the update available yet, you may just need to wait a few more days. However, once the OTA (over-the-air) update becomes available for your device, you will receive a notification.

Newsletter Signup