Android 13 final Beta 4 rolling out to Pixel Phones

The fourth and final beta for Android 13 is rolling out today, and it includes a release candidate build for Pixel devices and the Android Emulator. As the last beta before the official release, which is only a few weeks away, there aren’t any obvious user-facing changes but rather some final system behaviors and the latest bug fixes and optimizations, such as:

• Fixed an issue where on some devices, paired Bluetooth devices could be observed to rapidly connect and disconnect from the device. • Fixed an issue where the Google Camera app occasionally crashed on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. • Fixed an issue where, when a user checks for system updates by navigating to Settings > System > System update, the system incorrectly reported Android 12 as the device’s Android version, even when the device was already successfully updated to an Android 13 build. • Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices where the Now Playing page sometimes got stuck on Downloading song database. Android 13 Release Notes

The Android Developers Blog also took the time to remind Developers that Build TPB4.220624.005 is the final milestone before the final release, which means that by now, they should have everything they need to complete their final compatibility testing and publish their updates. Android 13 reached the Platform Stability milestone back with Beta 3. However, several patches were released after the fact to fix subsequent bugs.

As usual, the update is rolling out via OTA (over-the-air) on supported Pixel devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro series) enrolled in the Android Beta Program. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates, but be aware that it may take 24 hours to receive it on your device. If all goes well, the next post we write on this will be the announcement of the official Android 13 launch in the coming weeks.