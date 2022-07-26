Android 13 Beta 4.1 patch addresses some final bug fixes

A new patch is available for Google Pixel phone users running Android 13 Beta 4. This 4.1 patch (TPB4.220624.008) is a minor update that includes some connectivity bug fixes, such as Bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS data. It follows Beta 4.0, which was released a couple of weeks ago as the final beta before the final public release of Android 13, but alas, it looks like some final fixes were in order. Below are the issues this patch addresses:

• Fixed an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth if it didn’t have the `BLUETOOTH_CONNECT` permission, even though the app was targeting a lower API level where the permission is not required. • Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks. • Fixed an issue where Google Meet connectivity could drop while driving. • Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data. Android 13 Release Notes

As usual, the update is rolling out via OTA (over-the-air) on supported Pixel devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro series) enrolled in the Android Beta Program. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates, but be aware that it may take 24 hours to receive it on your device. If all goes well, no further fixes are needed and the next post we write on this will be the announcement of the official Android 13 launch.