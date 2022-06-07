The Android 12 beta program for Pixel phones is over. Here’s what you need to know.

The Android 12 June release and Pixel Feature Drop began rolling out yesterday to eligible Pixel devices. This release includes several new features, security patches, and bug fixes and will continue to roll out over the next week in phases depending on your carrier and device.

As stated last month, when Beta 3 of the Android 12 QPR3 beta program dropped, testers were to receive the final stable public QPR update in June. Now, it has been confirmed by the Official Google Account in the r/android_beta subreddit that the Android 12 (QPR3) beta program has concluded. As a result, devices currently running the QPR3 beta should receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to build SQ3A.220605.009.A1/SQ3A.220605.009.B1, which corresponds to the public June update.

Once the public June update is installed, users should opt their device out of the Android 12 beta program. Regardless, device un-enrollment will happen automatically over the coming weeks, and the Android 12 Beta issue tracker and Beta Feedback app will be shut down.

Should you want to continue beta testing, the recommendation is to enroll in the Android 13 beta program. However, you’ll need to make sure you opt your device out of the Android 12 beta first before proceeding. Devices part of the Android 12 beta will not be automatically enrolled to beta test Android 13.