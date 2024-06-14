An unreal deal gets even better on the ASUS Chromebook CM14

Deals tend to follow a semi-reliable pattern in the world of Chromebooks. At one-week intervals most times, Chromebook deals usually begin on Monday, stay through Sunday, and reset on Monday the next week. But this week doesn’t seem to be the norm, and one of the best overall deals of the week just up and got a little bit better heading into the weekend.

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 is a device that’s been with us for a bit over a year at this point, and the price point on it has generally been its primary calling card. At a standard MSRP of just $299, this MediaTek Kompanio 520-powered Chromebook is a decent deal on most days, but one I wouldn’t overly recommend on most days.

But earlier this week as it dropped to just $149, it became an instant consideration as an affordable, long-battery-life Chromebook option for those looking to score a decent device on a budget. And today, that great deal just got even better.

As I was checking in on our daily deals post to double-check some pricing, I noticed that the CM14 not only stayed on sale, but dropped in price even farther down to just $139. And to be fair, that is utterly ridiculous for this Chromebook. Sure, the Kompanio 520, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage isn’t high-end by any means, but at just $139, it doesn’t have to be.

But the feel, look and screen on this device are all pretty fantastic for this sort of price. And when you add in the super-long battery life to that mix, this deal becomes an absolutely stellar offer. It’s been on sale a couple times now, but never for this little. Don’t miss out on it if you need a great Chromebook for a very small amount of money.