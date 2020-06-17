Two more flagship AMD-powered Chromebooks are on the way

In the past few weeks, we took a bit of time to round up all the various boards and devices we’re currently tracking in development. With the standard work on both large and small core Intel chips ongoing, more ‘Hatch’ devices (like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook or Lenovo Flex 5) are still on the way and Tiger Lake Chromebooks in the ‘Volteer’ family are moving forward, so there’s a ton of newness coming from the Intel side of things alone. At this point in 2020, however, there’s also a lot of buzz around other processors in the Chromebook world, too, and players like MediaTek, Qualcomm, and AMD are also hard at work to get their silicon under your fingertips as soon as possible.

With AMD-powered Chromebooks, we’ve only seen the very early fruits of the work from companies like HP, Acer and Lenovo as the low-powered A4 and A6 processors have made their way into a few budget-minded Chromebooks already. While I’m glad to see Intel have some competition in that space, the juicy stuff is yet to come. AMD’s more-powerful line of chips are coming to Chromebooks via the family of devices built off of the ‘Zork’ baseboard, and we already knew that six total devices are in the various stages of development: ‘Zork’, ‘Trembyle’, ‘Mandolin’, ‘Morphius’, ‘Ezkinil’ and ‘Dalboz’.

Honestly, for a new chipset family, that’s a pretty nice lineup. It would appear, however, that the developement has not stopped there. Of late, we’ve seen mention of two more AMD-powered devices in the ‘Zork’ family and they go by the names ‘Vilboz’ and ‘Berknip’. I can tell you at this point that we know little about the specifics of these new devices other than the fact that they will be capable of using higher-end AMD silicon and will clearly have the option of a stowed stylus.

Now that we’re up to eight total boards in this group of devices, we’re trying to begin sorting out some clues as to who might be making it to market first, what manufacturers may be tied to each, which are clamshells, convertibles, and perhaps detachables as well. With Chromebook development being as broad and encompassing as it has ever been since we’ve been tracking these things, details are harder than ever to pin down on these devices. Rest assured we are looking, we are digging, and as we find more clues about this growing line of AMD-powered Chromebooks, we’ll let you know.

