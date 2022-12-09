You can now play select Ubisoft games on PC via Amazon Luna without channel subscriptions

I’ve never “subscribed” to the idea of Amazon’s Luna Channel membership model. To be frank, I think it’s a ploy to nickel and dime users under the guise of offering more choice. I’m sure some of you prefer it to Stadia’s one and done subscription model, but I’m not that type of gamer.

Announced just this week, you can now sync and stream Ubisoft games you’ve purchased directly from the game publisher right through Luna without needing to pay for a channel subscription! This type of partnership between two companies is becoming increasingly common, and the end user always benefits from it. In other words – “I see this as an absolute win”.

Link your Ubisoft account to play select PC games on Luna

As previously stated, players were required to have a subscription to Amazon Luna in order to access and play Ubisoft games on their PC. However, there is a catch. Yes, allowing gamers to do this without signing up for Luna provides more exposure to the platform and higher potential for future sign-ups, but there’s more to it.

In order to cloud stream your Ubisoft games through the web browser, you’ll still need an Amazon Prime subscription. Well, well, there’s the kicker. Amazon wants to keep you in its ecosystem, of course, and while you may not be paying for Luna directly, you’re indirectly doing so by paying a different Amazon bill. I mean, that’s fine depending on who you ask as Prime provides way more benefits for the one cost, so bundling it all together is still a net positive.

One great benefit I see as well with this partnership is letting players access their Ubisoft games on multiple devices through the Luna web app.Overall, the ability to play Ubisoft games on PC without any downloads or updates will be a welcome change for those who are fans of the open world Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry titles as well as the vast array of other games in the company’s catalog.

Oh, there is one reason left to stick with Luna+ over a Prime subscription. Those who play often will be given priority access with less wait times whereas those without it will have to wait in queue during peak hours, or times when many others are also playing. I’m personally not very excited about investing in cloud gaming after Stadia was pronounced dead, but I’m keeping a watchful eye on its competitors.

