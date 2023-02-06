Amazon Luna will have lost nearly 100 games over the course of the past four months

Say what you will about Google Stadia, but one thing that I loved about it is that when certain games became available to you, they stayed so long as you were subscribed to the cloud service or purchased them directly. Sure, it’s shut down now, but guess what – we got all of that money back we spent on games (Thanks, Google!) When cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Luna regularly “rotate out” their offerings to “keep them fresh”, it’s a big turn-off for me. As a busy dad and entrepreneur, I would prefer to play games at my own pace and not simply be teased with them before they’re unceremoniously yanked away from me.
Based on several reports from Cloud Dosage over the past four months, Amazon’s Stadia competitor – Luna – will have suffered nearly a hundred game losses before the end of February 2023. Since November and through the end of this month, the service is hemorrhaging titles under the guise that it’s “rotating” them out.
While it’s likely facing licensing issues with many of its content partners (like YouTube TV often does), it’s not encouraging to see Pong and other classics incapable of remaining in a cloud catalog. After laying off 18,000 employees (some reportedly in the Luna department), I can’t pretend I have any faith in Amazon’s vision of cloud gaming and the future. What’s ironic is that corporations are literally the worst option in the world to bring cloud gaming to the masses and simultaneously the only ones capable of doing it at scale. You could say it’s become somewhat of a paradox.
It also doesn’t help that it’s added far fewer titles to its lineup for Luna subscribers than it’s lost – and that’s by a wide margin! In total, I count 92 lost games, with more likely to come in March. For some reason, I understood the number to be closer to 130 titles, but for the sake of accuracy, the list below is all that I could track.
You could make the argument that a revolving library of games is completely fine for you and well, that’s great! As I previously stated, I dislike this model, and it makes Luna a glorified demo platform rather than a place to keep playing and committing to gaming progress. Let’s chat about this in the comments. Am I being too hard on Luna, or do you also see the writing on the wall?
- Tumblestone
- Phogs
- Furi
- Ghost of a Tale
- Iconoclasts
- Rez Infinite
- Steamworld Dig
- Victor Vran
- Resident Evil 7
- Yakuza Like a Dragon
- Thimbleweed Park
- Super Mega Baseball Extra Innings
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- The Surge 2
- Judgment
- Myst
- The Pillars of the Earth
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Deponia Doomsday
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
- Yakuza Zero
- blasphemous
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Enter the Gungeon
- Smite Battlegrounds of the Gods
- Olija
- Gris
- Katana Zero
- Disc Room
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Carrion
- Epic Chef
- Transformers Battlegrounds
- Dreamworks Troll Hunters Defenders of Arcadia
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
- El Shaddai
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Buildings Have Feelings Too
- El Hijo
- Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams
- Melbits World
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- PictoQuest
- Race The Sun
- Skelittle A Giant Party
- Snake Pass
- Smoots World Tennis
- Smoots Summer Games
- Spitlings
- Spirit of the North
- Sparklite
- Space Otter Charlie
- Summer Paws
- The Medium
- Urban Trial Playground
- Wandersong
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- No More Heroes
- Joggernauts
- Another World
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Bloodrayne
- Bloodrayne 2
- Centipede
- Crystal Castles
- Dragon’s Lair II
- Flashback
- Forsaken
- Garou Mark of the Wolves
- Metal Slug 3
- Missile Command
- Panzer Paladin
- Pong
- Bad Dudes
- Gate of Doom
- Heavy Barrel
- Joe & Mac
- Joe & Mac Returns
- Super Burger Time
- Two Crude
- Samurai Shodown Special
- Shadowman Remastered
- Space Age
- Super Breakout
- Tempest
- The Last Blade 2
- Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure
- Super Kickers League Ultimate