Amazon Luna will have lost nearly 100 games over the course of the past four months

Say what you will about Google Stadia, but one thing that I loved about it is that when certain games became available to you, they stayed so long as you were subscribed to the cloud service or purchased them directly. Sure, it’s shut down now, but guess what – we got all of that money back we spent on games (Thanks, Google!) When cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Luna regularly “rotate out” their offerings to “keep them fresh”, it’s a big turn-off for me. As a busy dad and entrepreneur, I would prefer to play games at my own pace and not simply be teased with them before they’re unceremoniously yanked away from me.

Based on several reports from Cloud Dosage over the past four months, Amazon’s Stadia competitor – Luna – will have suffered nearly a hundred game losses before the end of February 2023. Since November and through the end of this month, the service is hemorrhaging titles under the guise that it’s “rotating” them out.

While it’s likely facing licensing issues with many of its content partners (like YouTube TV often does), it’s not encouraging to see Pong and other classics incapable of remaining in a cloud catalog. After laying off 18,000 employees (some reportedly in the Luna department), I can’t pretend I have any faith in Amazon’s vision of cloud gaming and the future. What’s ironic is that corporations are literally the worst option in the world to bring cloud gaming to the masses and simultaneously the only ones capable of doing it at scale. You could say it’s become somewhat of a paradox.

It also doesn’t help that it’s added far fewer titles to its lineup for Luna subscribers than it’s lost – and that’s by a wide margin! In total, I count 92 lost games, with more likely to come in March. For some reason, I understood the number to be closer to 130 titles, but for the sake of accuracy, the list below is all that I could track.

You could make the argument that a revolving library of games is completely fine for you and well, that’s great! As I previously stated, I dislike this model, and it makes Luna a glorified demo platform rather than a place to keep playing and committing to gaming progress. Let’s chat about this in the comments. Am I being too hard on Luna, or do you also see the writing on the wall?

Tumblestone

Phogs

Furi

Ghost of a Tale

Iconoclasts

Rez Infinite

Steamworld Dig

Victor Vran

Resident Evil 7

Yakuza Like a Dragon

Thimbleweed Park

Super Mega Baseball Extra Innings

Super Mega Baseball 3

The Surge 2

Judgment

Myst

The Pillars of the Earth

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Deponia Doomsday

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Yakuza Zero

blasphemous

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Enter the Gungeon

Smite Battlegrounds of the Gods

Olija

Gris

Katana Zero Disc Room

Samurai Warriors 5

Carrion

Epic Chef

Transformers Battlegrounds

Dreamworks Troll Hunters Defenders of Arcadia

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

El Shaddai

Bridge Constructor Portal

Buildings Have Feelings Too

El Hijo

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams

Melbits World

Momonga Pinball Adventures

PictoQuest

Race The Sun

Skelittle A Giant Party

Snake Pass

Smoots World Tennis

Smoots Summer Games

Spitlings

Spirit of the North

Sparklite

Space Otter Charlie

Summer Paws

The Medium

Urban Trial Playground Wandersong

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

No More Heroes

Joggernauts

Another World

Asteroids Deluxe

Bloodrayne

Bloodrayne 2

Centipede

Crystal Castles

Dragon’s Lair II

Flashback

Forsaken

Garou Mark of the Wolves

Metal Slug 3

Missile Command

Panzer Paladin

Pong

Bad Dudes

Gate of Doom

Heavy Barrel

Joe & Mac

Joe & Mac Returns

Super Burger Time

Two Crude

Samurai Shodown Special

Shadowman Remastered

Space Age

Super Breakout

Tempest

The Last Blade 2

Twinsen’s Little Big Adventure

Super Kickers League Ultimate

