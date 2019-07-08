Amazing Deals Starting At $25 On Google Home Smart Speakers (& Much More) At The Google Store

As we approach Prime Day for 2019, all retailers are beginning to take note. With an influx of people looking for great deals, many online stores are trying to take advantage of the general ‘buy now’ mentality surrounding Amazon’s yearly discount day, and Google is no exception to this.

Right now, over at the Google Store, there are tons of things on sale and the most notable of the bunch is the standard, no-frills Google Home Mini. This little smart speaker is singlehandedly responsible for Google’s current market position with smart speakers and smart home tech. Right now, you can get a brand-new Google Home Mini for just $25 right from Google without any strings attached. No extra hardware, no extra services: just a Google Home Mini for $25.

In addition, you can get the original Google Home (my personal favorite of the bunch) for only $69 and a room-filling beast of a speaker in the Google Home Max for just $249.

Also included in this store-wide sale are multiple bundles, accessories, Nest products and Pixel 3/3XL phones. There’s no telling how long these great deals will last, but buying your smart home speakers and displays from Google ensure that any standard or warranty-related returns that may arise become much easier if you need to leverage them. Be sure to cash in on these deals soon, however, as we aren’t sure how long they are around. While we leverage affiliate advertising when we can, this isn’t one of those times. We just know many of you wait on these types of deals to pull the trigger on these devices and want to share them whether they benefit us or not. Hope you get to snag a deal!

