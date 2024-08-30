All versions of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are available for order again

Well, it looks like Google has righted the ship with Pixel 9 Pro Fold inventory. After a bit of a stock hiccup that left potential buyers empty-handed, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is back in stock and ready for pre-order. The only catch is you’ll have to exercise a bit of patience. Shipping dates are looking like late October right now.

Just a couple weeks ago, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was barely out the gate before it hit a bit of a pre-order snag. For a while there, the only option was the Obsidian color available for pre-order, and we still don’t know if that was lack of overall production or a heightened interest in Google’s new foldable.

advertisement

That’s all a non-issue at this point, and as of today, you can once again pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in both the Obsidian and the Porcelain colors from the Google Store. Storage options are also back to normal as well, with both 256GB and 512GB variants up for grabs.

Now, for the not-so-great news. If you’re hoping to get your hands on this foldable anytime soon, you’re a bit out of luck. Shipping estimates are currently showing late October, specifically between the 23rd and the 30th. That’s a bit of a bummer, but not that shocking since we’re just seeing availability return this week.

advertisement

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is definitely shaping up to a massive upgrade to the original. With its stunning internal display, perfectly-sized outer screen, current-gen Tensor G4 chip, and impressive camera system, it’s poised to be a serious contender in the foldable phone market as we head into the last quarter of 2024 and more than likely worth the wait.