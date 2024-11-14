All Chromebook and ChromeOS Flex users get Gemini Advanced free for 3 months

This fall has been great for Chromebooks and ChromeOS in general. We’ve had new hardware arrive and tons of great updates to the OS in the past two versions. Sure, the arrival of ChromeOS 130 and a lot of the great goodies promised at the last Chromebook Showcase took a bit of time to arrive, but they are all here now and many of the additions have proven genuinely useful for those of us on a Chromebook all day, every day.

But there was an announcement at the event in New York that I was really excited about, and it occurred to me today that we never really talked about it. Thanks to some discussion in our Chrome Unboxed Plus server (check out the details here or at the bottom of this post if you want to be a part of a dynamic, fun community that is growing by the day), I was reminded of this particular perk and had to do some looking to verify the fact that we never mentioned it explicitly until now.

Gemini Advanced for free for 3 months

How this slipped by, I have no idea; I just know I’m sorry about it. Regardless, the little interesting tidbit that brought it back to mind was the fact that I was made aware that not only do all Chromebook users get Gemini Advanced free for 3 months; ChromeOS Flex users get it, too!

It makes sense, right? ChromeOS Flex is in lock-step with the latest version of ChromeOS, so the benefits for those using it on whatever hardware they have should be the same as well.

This perk couldn’t be easier to snag, either. Just head to the Chromebook Perks page while logged into your device. Again, any Chromebook or device running ChromeOS Flex is eligible for this 3 month trial. Just click through the prompts, the Perks page will verify your device and account, and you’ll be up and running.

While not the 12-month trial Chromebook Plus users get, this is a cool way to really try out Gemini Advanced; and if you claim it on your Chromebook or ChromeOS Flex device, you’ll be able to use it on your phone as well to take advantage of things like Gemini Live, too. It’s a great, free deal, so make sure and claim it!