AI video chat backgrounds on Chromebook Plus are pretty sweet

Over the past couple weeks, I’ve been in more video calls than normal. Normally I have those types of communications just here and there, but the past few weeks have really ramped up the number of times I’ve been sat at my desk and staring into a webcam. And with the power of Chromebook Plus, it’s been pretty fun!

While there have been a few options for Chromebook Plus users to fix lighting and blur the background at the a device level since last year’s launch of Chromebook Plus, this latest AI-powered background infusion is a whole different level of custom video calling; and it’s super easy to use once you know how to do it.

How to use AI backgrounds for video calls on Chromebook Plus

First up, open any camera app you want. It can be the built in camera app, Google Meet, Zoom, WhatsApps or any other chat app. Once the camera is engaged, you’ll see your Chromebook Plus camera toolbar in the shelf, and you can begin there. Simply click over to the “Image” section of the background settings.

Next, click the “Create with AI” button at the bottom, and you’ll be taken to a pop-up window that has a handful of prompts for you to begin creating with. Start with a basic theme, choose your options, and you’ll see a bunch of options to try out.

Once you choose the background you prefer, it will be attached to your background until you change it. That means you can use this AI-created, unique background in all your camera apps until you choose not to any longer.

It’s simple, fun, and these backgrounds look great, too! Google says the AI is trained to build backgrounds that are balanced and non-distracting for video calls. They are also built with the intent of having a person in the middle of them as well, so you’ll quickly notice that no matter what you choose as a preference, you’ll frame up quite well in the shot every time. Have fun with it!

