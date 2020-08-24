Adobe Premiere Rush spotted running on a Chromebook via the Play Store

Since the introduction of Project Rush from Adobe, Chromebook users across the board have been clamoring for a taste of the finished, fully-realized product in Adobe Premiere Rush running on Chrome OS. Though initially promised to arrive “soon” for Chromebooks, the reality is Adobe Premiere Rush has been out for iOS and Android for well over a year at this point and has shown no signs of Chromebook compatibility up to this point.

What we’re seeing from Chromebook Live may be changing that narrative a bit, however, as the folks there have found an installable APK right from the Play Store that allowed them to open and run Adobe Premiere Rush right on the Pixelbook Go. Things aren’t great right now according to the report and a number of basic functionalities are missing and/or broken, however.

Can’t import the media available on Creative Cloud or videos that are on my device

Working on projects imported from the cloud, we have the timeline that appears but not the media during playback

When moving with the mouse, the contents of the application make micro-movements

The definition of some fonts is not clear

Clearly, this is not a product even remotely ready for prime time. We checked via our own Pixelbook Go and can confirm that we do not have the app available via the Play Store at this time. It is currently unclear if this was a mistake on behalf of Adobe or if this availability is a precursor to a wider, planned roll-out of the app. The fact still remains that Chromebooks don’t have a great, local video editing option, so Premiere Rush could be a huge success on Chrome OS if Adobe ever takes the time to get things in order to make it work properly on the platform.

With developers for apps like Krita showing an interest in delivering desktop experiences via Android apps on Chromebooks and NVIDIA deciding to release a Chromebook-specific web player for GeForce NOW, it seems the time is right to begin considering Chromebooks as a viable platform for better-quality, large-screened Android apps. Eventually, a video editor with Chrome OS in mind is going to come along and deliver the experience many users are looking for. If Adobe can get its ducks in a row, Premiere Rush could be that application.

Shop Best Chromebooks of 2020 So Far on Chrome Shop