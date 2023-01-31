Acer unveils first-ever Vero Chromebook for Education

We’re on the back side of CES which means that it’s time for a slew of education focused Chromebooks to hit the market. Over the next few weeks, we should see a variety of devices from most of the major OEMs as educational institutions gear up to make purchasing decisions for the 2022-2023 school year. These announcements generally revolve around major EDU trade shows like BETT and FETC while others, like this one, pop up randomly in the mix.

Acer has long been a leader in the ChromeOS space with a massive resume of devices for consumers, enterprise and education. As usual, the PC giant is putting out a number of new devices specifically for the education market and this year’s offerings has a very interesting addition – a Vero branded Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Vero 712

Joining the recently launched Acer Chromebook Vero 514, the all-new Chromebook Vero 712 is a 12-inch HD+ clamshell that’s powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 and like its consumer counterpart, features eco-friendly parts and packaging. The chassis is made with 30% post consumer recycled(PCR) plastics and 50% PCR in the key caps. The packaging is also environmentally conscious being made of 100% recycled paper pulp.

The Chromebook Vero 712 adds to the growing number of devices with a 3:2 display which is great because it creates more real estate on the screen. The new 712 will offer an optional touchscreen and you get all the features you’d expect from a 12th Gen device such as Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. It will also offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage which is pretty solid for an education device. Of course, this is still a Chromebook for the classroom and as such, has been designed to be tough. The Vero 712 has been dropped tested to 48 inches and can withstand 132 pounds of direct downward pressure. Additionally, the keyboard is spill resistant and can channel up to 11 oz of fluid away from the internal parts of the device. The Acer Chromebook Vero 712 will be available in April with a starting price of $429.22

Acer Chromebook Spin 511/Spin 511/Spin 512

The other three devices from Acer are true iterations an previous models with upgrades to the all-new N-series processor from Intel. The Acer Spin 512 features up to an Intel N200 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As the model number implies, this is a 12-inch device and will come with an optional garaged USI stylus. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has all the same features and options but comes with the more traditional 11.6-inch display.

The Acer Chromebook 511 is the clamshell counterpart to the Spin 511 and offers up the same Intel N-series processors, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. There’s also a touchscreen option but you won’t get USI compatibility with this model. Like the Vero, you get all the rugged MIL-STD 180H compliant specs and a new feature that we’ve never seen before on a field serviceable Chromebook. The keyboard on these three devices can be removed and replaced with the removal of just two screws. This is a huge improvement over previous Chromebook models and should greatly aide in the reduction of labor hours for admins servicing devices. The Spin 512, Spin 511, and Chromebook 511 will be available in April with starting prices of $449.99, $449.44, and $379.99 respectively. You can find the full story and more details here.