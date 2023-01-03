Acer unveils 12th Gen Intel Chromebox CXI5 and 24-inch “Add-In-One” monitor solution

CES 2023 is under way and for the first time in three years, we’re back in Las Vegas to bring you hands-on coverage of the latest and greatest from the world of Google and ChromeOS. The show floor exhibits won’t open to the public for a couple of more days but we already have a bag full of ChromeOS news to share with you along with our regular contents like Robby’s unboxing of the ASUS Vibe Gaming Chromebook. Saucy.

In CES news, the first device announced is a new, 12th Gen Intel Chromebox from Acer that builds on the company’s solid CXI family of ChromeOS mini PCs. This model, however, comes matched with a new addon that makes it a very unique device in this relatively niche computing space. Along with the powerful Intel Alder Lake Chromebox CXI5, Acer has launched what the company is calling the Add-In-One 24.

Acer Add-In-One 24

At first glance, the new Chromebox solution from Acer could easily be mistaken for just another monitor but there’s more going on here than that. The 23.8″ FHD docking monitor is designed to optimize workspace while still being modular enough for a variety of applications and use cases. The FullHD monitor features a FullHD 16:9 display with an optional touchscreen. Where the Add-In-One really differentiates itself from your run of the mill display is that it features all the I/O you would ever need from a desktop PC.

In addition to an integrated 5MP webcam, the Add-In-One is equipped with 2 x 4w speakers and Acer is touting AI noise reduction for video calls which could make this a solid all-in-one for a busy office space or even a work from home setup. The screen is adjustable and gives users the ability to tilt from a range of -5 degrees to 25 degrees so you can find the best viewing angle for you. The bottom of the Add-In-One features 2 x USB-A ports and an audio jack so you don’t have to fiddle with plugging in extra peripherals into the Chromebox that is designed to mount directly to the back of the display. Speaking of the Chromebox, let’s take a look at what Acer’s new ChromeOS mini PC has to offer because, along with Lenovo, it will be one of the first 12th Gen Alder Lake Chromeboxes to market.

Acer Chromebox CXI5

Acer’s latest Chromebox takes on a new look with a much more industrial desing than previous models but it’s a good look for the Add-In-One application. As expected, Acer will offer an entry lever version with and Intel Celeron 7305, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. That said, users can beef their new Chromebox up with as much as a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but that’s not the full limitation of this Chromebox. Like most ChromeOS mini PCs, you’ll be able to crack the Acer open and upgrade the RAM and storage however you like.

The Chromebox CXI5 is equipped with 4 x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2 x USB-C (USB4), 2 x HDMI, and an ethernet port. The USB-C port can be used along with the two HDMI ports to power three separate monitors at one time. The CXI5 can obviously be used as a standalone Chromebox but it is also designed to mount to the rear of the Add-In-One 24. The new Chromebox from Acer will be offered with or without a Chrome Enterprise license and that gives me hope that we might see some form of retail configuration of the Add-In-One w/Chromebox. Given the popularity of HP’s tilting All-In-One Chromebase 24, I think Acer would do well to offer this new Chromebox package at Best Buy and other retailers. The Acer Chromebox CXI5 will be available in Q1 of 2023 with a starting price of $289.99 and the Add-In-One will arrive in Q1 as well with a starting price of $609.99. Read the full announcement and more here and stay tuned for more CES coverage from Chrome Unboxed.

Newsletter Signup