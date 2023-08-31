Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Review: they nailed this one [VIDEO]

Say hello to the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for 2023, a device that doesn’t try reinvent the wheel (or itself, really), but makes important refinements over its excellent predecessor that make it a fantastic overall Chromebook that is not only a great performer in all the ways that matter, but really enjoyable to use as well.

The Familiar Yet New Design

If you look at Spin 714 and last year’s model, you might wonder what sets the two apart. On the surface, not a lot. The chassis remains largely the same, keeping the sleek, professional design that we’ve come to enjoy in the Acer Spin lineup (713 and 714 models alike), but one change is the new gray color that replaces last year’s navy option. This small change works, giving the device a slightly different look while still keeping the premium feel from last year. The hinges and Acer logo now feature a gold look, adding a subtle touch of luxury, making the same-ish chassis feel a bit more refined for 2023.

Ports and Internals

A key feature of any laptop made for productivity is its port selection, and the Spin 714 doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with two USB Type-C ports, both of which support Thunderbolt 4. There’s also a full-sized HDMI slot, headphone/microphone jack, and a USB Type-A port. This wide array of ports makes the Spin 714 easy to use in just about any setting, and as always, I love not having to find a USB Type C hub to get connected at my desk.

Internally, the new Spin 714 comes with a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor; a nice upgrade from last year’s 12th-gen i5 that gets you regular OS updates until June of 2030. While not a game-changer, the new SoC provides a marginal improvement in speed, offering future-proofing for those looking for big performance numbers for years to come. It also comes packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage, making it one of the fastest Chromebooks you can buy right now.

A Screen That Delivers

Acer didn’t cut any corners when it comes to the display, either. While this is much the same as we had on the 2022 Spin 714, that’s very good news. The 14-inch 1920 x 1200 16:10 screen offers a larger viewing area compared to standard 16:9 aspect ratios and hits a peak brightness of over 340 nits. With great colors, wide viewing angles, and fantastic brightness, this is one of the better Chromebook screens you can buy right now.

The Spin 714 also features a Quad HD webcam over the screen, providing excellent video quality for remote meetings or video calls that is backed by Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction camera software. With the combination of a strong camera and Acer’s tuning, you’ll look great for your Google Meet or Zoom calls in whatever lighting you find yourself in.

Keyboard and Trackpad

One of the most important overall factors in user satisfaction with any Chromebook comes down to the keyboard and trackpad experience, and this one absolutely delivers. The backlit keyboard offers great travel without being noisy, and the click and feedback makes for a very accurate, very comfortable typing experience for longer sessions. And the Gorilla Glass trackpad delivers a smooth and responsive experience even if it is a tad small compared with other, modern Chromebooks.

When it comes to battery life, Acer claims around 10 hours. Real-world usage seems to confirm this number, and in some instances, you might even get more. I’ve been in lower-light scenarios where I was tracking closer to 12 hours of battery in some cases, so I think it’s enough to simply say that you won’t have to worry too much about your battery when out and about with the Acer Chromebook Spin 714.

Finally, this might seem small, but it is a big deal when you think about it: the convertible form factor of this device gives it versatility without compromising the feel as a standard Chromebook. So well-tuned are the hinges that you can convert this device from laptop to tent/presentation mode to tablet and back while still being able to open the lid with just one finger. And it’s those nice touches that really set this one apart from the rest.

The right price

At a starting price of $699 (it’s been on sale a few times already), the Spin 714 makes a compelling case as one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now. While not a huge overhaul from last year’s model, this Chromebook builds upon the great foundation already laid by the last Spin 714. It might not be revolutionary, but in a marketplace that often pushes for radical change, there’s something to be said for steady, thoughtful iteration. Acer has focused on refining their Spin 714 lineup, and the result is a device that feels meticulously crafted and well-considered. In short, they nailed this one.

