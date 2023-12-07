How we test products and why you can trust us

The way we go about testing and trying products – mainly Chromebooks – here at Chrome Unboxed is a pretty simple and straightforward process. Robby Payne has been unboxing and reviewing these devices for over 10 years, trying and using nearly every single consumer-facing Chromebook ever created.

In that time, we’ve learned to lean on his expertise to evaluate the good and the bad parts of each Chromebook and/or other product we review. Rather than some artificial battery of tests, these devices are used on a daily basis for work and for personal tasks, being put through a full-blown workflow both on the desk in the office, at the house, and out and about.

Only after a substantial period of time with a device in-hand do we begin to share opinions. That’s why you don’t see reviews on our site or our YouTube channel that appear within a day or two of a device’s release: it’s simply not realistic. Benchmarks and rundown tests only tell part of the story, and we aim to provide users and potential buyers with informed opinions that are derived from actually using the product on a daily, real-life basis.

While we will mention performance benchmarks and battery life numbers, our reviews are largely based on how well a device actually performs at its core task. With Chromebooks, for example, that means we expect to see a device that brings great value to the user by providing performance, battery life, and hardware components that don’t steal away from the ownership experience.

How we rate our reviews and award Editor’s Choice

For devices that go above and beyond, we give our Editor’s Choice badge. You’ll see it prominently displayed on the review and you can know at a quick glance that this is a device we easily recommend you check out. In general, that means only devices with a 3.5 star rating or above. So let’s talk about those stars now, shall we.

When we look at our reviews, we have a 5-star rating system that is divided by half stars. While those ratings don’t tell the whole story, we hope seeing this in our reviews helps you determine whether or not a certain device or deal makes sense for your budget and your needs in a quicker manner. Here’s what those ratings generally mean:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

5 Stars – Remarkable

Remarkable and ground-breaking. It is in most ways without peer.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

4.5 Stars – Exceptional

Fantastic is nearly every way with no big complaints. Best in class.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

4 Stars – Fantastic

Great device all around with only minor issues here and there.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

3.5 Stars – Very Good

Great overall product with a few issues here and there that are of concern.

⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5.

3 Stars – Good

Solid, but with some real flaws. The good outweighs the bad, here.

⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 2.5 out of 5.

2.5 Stars – Mediocre

Maybe not the best choice, but not completely terrible, either.

⭐⭐ Rating: 2 out of 5.

2 Stars – Not great

The bad outweighs the good, but not unusable.

⭐⭐ Rating: 1.5 out of 5.

1.5 Stars – Poor

Too many issues and problems to recommend.

⭐ Rating: 1 out of 5.

1 Star – Very Bad

So many issues it shouldn’t have been released to the public.

⭐ Rating: 0.5 out of 5.

.5 Stars – Trash

This thing should never have hit the production line. Unusable.