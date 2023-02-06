Don’t miss this absurd deal on the fantastic Acer Chromebook Spin 714

More than any other Chromebook in recent memory, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has been one that continually finds itself on sale. While this is the case with many Chromebooks from both Acer and HP throughout the year, the Spin 714 has been more aggressively discounted than most, making it a very easy recommendation as an affordable, top-shelf Chromebook that can regularly be had for under $600.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

The spec sheet speaks for itself, really, and this Chromebook doesn’t come with any glaring deficiencies to speak of. It is well built, attractive, powerful, and comes with some nice added features, too. The stowed USI pen is a welcome addition and the bright screen, upward-firing speakers, and excellent glass trackpad make using it a treat.

While there have been some that have been put off by Acer’s decision to move away from the more tried and true Spin 713 formula, I have to admit that I still really enjoy this Chromebook anytime I pull it off the shelf. The combination of a great color, solid build and great performance all come together to make one of my favorite overall Chromebook experiences in the last year.

Is it the absolute best Chromebook ever made? No, but those questions aren’t necessary when deals like this current one are present. Right now, over at Best Buy, you can get your hands on this incredibly well-built Chromebook for only $499 – $230 off the MSRP. At that kind of price, we’re moving past the “good deal” category and directly into the “buy it now” phase.

If you are in the market for a new device, there’s little you’ll find wrong with the Spin 714 from Acer, and at this kind of price, those small nits you may have to pick will fade away into the excitement of the deal you just landed. Normally, we see these deep discounts ahead of the holiday season, so it’s a bit special to see this happening in early February. We’re not sure how long this one will last, though, so if it looks like a good fit for you, I’d jump on this one immediately.

