Get $100 Off The New Acer Chromebook 15 And Score A Free Google Home



Acer’s latest spin on their popular Chromebook 15 offers up a resume of features that make it worthy of its $399 price tag. The Acer Chromebook 15 is a bit of a unicorn as it offers the only 15.6″ display in the world of Chrome OS. The latest iteration has stepped up the game with a partial-aluminum chassis and is currently the only Chromebook on the market powered by the Intel Pentium N4200 pocessor.

The $399 suggested retail price of the Acer 15 might be pushing the envelope for bargain Chromebook shoppers but in the mid-range market, it becomes one of the best bargains around. Since Black Friday, Best Buy has knocked $50 dollars off the Acer 15 making it an even better deal.

Today, that deal just got a whole lot sweeter.

Right now, you can save $100 on the Acer Chromebook 15 online and in stores, where available. That puts the Chromebook just under $300 and makes it hands-down the best bargain on any budget or mid-range device on the market.

But wait, there’s more!

On top of saving a Benjamin, Best Buy is throwing in a free Google Home smart speaker. That’s another $129! With a combined MSRP of $528, you can save $229 while supplies last. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, this deal gets two thumbs up from us and who doesn’t want a free Google Home? Seriously?

Acer Chromebook 15 @ Best Buy

Check out Robby’s first look at the Acer Chromebook 15 CB515