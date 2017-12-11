NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Get $100 Off The New Acer Chromebook 15 And Score A Free Google Home

11 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Acer’s latest spin on their popular Chromebook 15 offers up a resume of features that make it worthy of its $399 price tag. The Acer Chromebook 15 is a bit of a unicorn as it offers the only 15.6″ display in the world of Chrome OS. The latest iteration has stepped up the game with a partial-aluminum chassis and is currently the only Chromebook on the market powered by the Intel Pentium N4200 pocessor.

The $399 suggested retail price of the Acer 15 might be pushing the envelope for bargain Chromebook shoppers but in the mid-range market, it becomes one of the best bargains around. Since Black Friday, Best Buy has knocked $50 dollars off the Acer 15 making it an even better deal.

Today, that deal just got a whole lot sweeter.

Right now, you can save $100 on the Acer Chromebook 15 online and in stores, where available. That puts the Chromebook just under $300 and makes it hands-down the best bargain on any budget or mid-range device on the market.

But wait, there’s more!

On top of saving a Benjamin, Best Buy is throwing in a free Google Home smart speaker. That’s another $129! With a combined MSRP of $528, you can save $229 while supplies last. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, this deal gets two thumbs up from us and who doesn’t want a free Google Home? Seriously?

Acer Chromebook 15 @ Best Buy

Check out Robby’s first look at the Acer Chromebook 15 CB515

  • Shawn Sapp

    Wow I just bought last Monday smh.

    • Martin Cohen

      Can you return it?

      • Shawn Sapp

        Idk I’m gonna try tho

        • Secundius

          As a suggestion! Send it back by Registered Mail, that why You can prove you sent it. And the Post Office will have a Record of Not Only of it have being sent, but a Record of it being Signed For when Received…

          • Shawn Sapp

            That’s a great idea. Thank you

  • pwndecaf

    I haven’t figured out why I would want a “smart speaker” yet. My phone seems to do everything it does.

  • moparlinke

    OMG… I wish we could have som sweet deals here in sweden.. But its like stoneage here 🙁
    615 us dollar for the new Acer Chromebook 15 + shipping in sweden

  • Bruce

    Thanks for the alert. You made it sound like a Black Friday deal so I just ordered it.

  • William Scott

    Thanks just order it!!! I have the Chromebook 14. I love it. CB 15 with usb c, backlit keyboard, pentium no brainer for me. I will use the CB 14 as a chromebox hook to my 27″ acer. I will sell the google home. I already have a google home and an alexa.
    Thanks, you guy rock!!! Chrome Unboxed!!!!

  • Secundius

    I suggest Shop Around on the Ether Net!/? I got Mine in September 2017 for Only ~$279.98 and Free Shipping…

  • Lon Grove

    Wow! that’s an incredible value. This is giving me “gadget-itis”. But, I’m gonna stand firm. I’m waiting for Kaby Lake m3 or better, 8gb ram, 128gb ssd, 1080p touch screen minimum with a 360 hinge @ $599 or less.