Accidental Amazon listing all but confirms the Pixel 7 release date

We are a mere eight days away from Google’s hardware event in New York but that doesn’t mean that the leaks have stopped. At this point, there is very little mystery left surrounding Google’s latest Tensor-powered smartphone. Many of the sneak peeks and reveals have actually originated directly from Google as the company has gone to great lengths to squash the leak culture around its Pixel line. Still, it’s difficult to pass judgment on any device until you actually get your hands on it and use it for a little bit and that’s exactly what we hope to do as we head to Brooklyn next week for the Google hardware event.

That said, the only thing that has really been left up in the air as it pertains to the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is when you will be able to get yours. We know that pre-orders should be live the day of the event and often, Google releases hardware a week after the pre-order day. Now, thanks to a slip-up by Amazon, it appears that this will once again be the case and the new Pixel 7 family will release on October 13th.

It is still showing up in search cache but the listing gives an error if you click on it. We have the B0 number to keep track of though!#teampixel pic.twitter.com/w5Z09D28YE — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 27, 2022

The listing, since removed, clearly shows the upcoming Pixel 7 listed for $599 with a release date of October 13, 2022. While this isn’t earth-shattering news, it lends weight to the fact that Google’s latest hardware is likely already in stores just waiting to be placed on shelves. My guess is that you’ll be able to walk into Best Buy or most major carriers on the thirteenth and grab a new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro at your leisure. The good news is, we won’t have to wait very much longer to see if Google is going to deliver the goods with the Pixel 7. Our hopes are high and I, for one, am excited to upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro. Stay tuned for our full coverage of the event and probably more leaks along the way.