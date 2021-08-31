A Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $380? Yes, please

Chromebook deals are everywhere and those who qualify for promotional discounts can save hundreds of dollars on some of the best devices on the market. We’ve featured this deal a few months ago but it’s back and better than ever thanks to Samsung’s Discount Program and a little help from Rakuten. (Formerly Ebates) Yes, I’m talking about the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook but before you rake me over the coals, let’s consider all this premium Chromebook has to offer.

In practically every department sans the battery life, the original Galaxy Chromebook outshines its more affordable sibling, the Galaxy 2. The 13.3″ flagship features a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU and it will continue to receive updates through June of 2028. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and an ample 256GB NVMe SSD. The display is a super-crispy 4K AMOLED screen that is hands-down the best you’ll find on any Chromebook, period. Unlike the Galaxy Chromebook 2 that supports a USI stylus, the OG Galaxy comes with its own proprietary Samsun Pen that stows discreetly inside the device. Let’s not forget that this thing comes in that eye-catching Fiesta Red and also has a fingerprint sensor for quick, easy login.

Now, I know what you may be thinking. “Didn’t this Chromebook have horrible battery life?” Short answer? Yes, the Galaxy Chromebook’s battery life was not good. As a matter of fact, it’s probably only good for around five hours on a single charge if you’re using the screen at 80% brightness or more. That said, this is still an amazing Chromebook and if you are frequently working in a docked setup like me, the poor battery life is really irrelevant. For $999, I can totally understand why many shoppers would steer clear of this Chromebook but what if I told you that you can score this premium convertible for as little as $380?

Here’s the skinny. First, Samsung has once again knocked $300 off the retail price of the Galaxy Chromebook. This gets you down to a very respectable $699 but this deal gets a whole lot better. If you are one of the millions that qualify for Samsung’s Discount Program, you can enjoy another massive discount that brings the total sale price down to around $420. To qualify, you need only to verify that you are an eligible student, educator, military personnel, or first responder. Verification is quick and easy thanks to ID.me. Simply log in with your ID.me credentials and you’ll be instantly verified if you’re eligible and you can start enjoying these savings immediately.

To add some icing to the cake, you can check out with your linked Rakuten account and you’ll score an additional 10% that will come back to you in the form of your Big Fat Check. That gets you down to roughly $380 before tax and that’s an absolutely insane price for a device this good. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can sign up for free with the link below and you’ll grab an additional $30 back which means you get an ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for about $350. Enjoy.

