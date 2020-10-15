A new rechargeable USI stylus from Broonel has hit the market

Until now, HP was the only company offering a rechargeable USI stylus for use with compatible Chromebooks. Unfortunately, the pen retails for $69.99 is currently out of stock because everyone is looking for a USI stylus for their Lenovo Duet or other devices. Users do have other options if they want to go the battery-powered route. Lenovo’s USI stylus can be had for a mere $35 at the moment and it’s a handy little writing tool.

Anyway, you know how were are here at Chrome Unboxed. We love options. Especially when those options add to the Chrome OS landscape and in turn, expand the entire Chromebook market. USI pens are quickly becoming one of those options and thanks to the UK-based company, Broonel, we now have another rechargeable USI-certified stylus available on the market.



Broonel USI Stylus in grey and silver

The Broonel USI stylus is rechargeable via USB-C and it features two barrel buttons. One is clearly a right mouse click. The other appears to be an eraser button but we’ll have to get on in hand before I can confirm that. The great news is that this premium looking pen is $10 cheaper than the MSRP of the HP and it’s already available here in the US and across the pond in the UK. You can grab one on Amazon for $59.99 or Amazon UK for £49.99. Find both listings by heading over to The Chrome Shop at the link below. We’ll get the Broonel ASAP and let you know if it’s worth your time.

