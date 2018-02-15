Flippin’ ASUS Chromebook Deals And One Pixelbook, Just One

I’ve been fielding quite a few questions as of late regarding the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. Is it still a good value? Will it be worth the price in comparison to the workload it will handle? Would I still take it over the Samsung Pro?

My answer is an unequivocal YES!

If the Flip C302 is on your wish list, you can still save a few bucks on either the Core m3 or Core m5 model right now. Both come with the same 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, Android Apps and a 12.5″ Full HD display.

The beefed-up Core m5 model is still on sale on Amazon for $579 and that’s the best deal in my opinion when going head-to-head with the lesser Core m3 or the Samsung. The Core m3 is still a formidable machine and Staples has it lower than anyone at the moment. $449 and free shipping gets you front door delivery by the 22nd. Sorry, the deal isn’t available in stores. (I’ve never seen a Chromebook in the flesh at our local Staples.)

Core m5 ASUS C302 On Amazon

Core m3 at Staples

Side note: Should you be interested in a Gsuite account, the Amazon listings have an option to add one on to the ASUS for $10. Just FYI.

ASUS C101

The follow-up to the OG Flip C100 that has an almost cult-like following, the C101 improves on what was a Chromebook ahead of its time. The only real complaint is the depressingly small amount of storage on a device that can really leverage Android Apps. Aside from that, the C101 is a great pick as a second device and you can grab one $50 off right now on Amazon.

ASUS C101 for $249 On Amazon

Pixelbook

That one Pixelbook? Yeah, it’s on Amazon right now from a third-party seller for $920 plus $7.99 shipping. It’s not a killer deal but every dime counts when you’re dropping almost a grand on a Chromebook. The listing says the seller only has one but the Pixelbook has been there for a couple of days so he may be sitting on some surplus but who knows.

Either way, first one there gets the deal. If not, you can still grab the 128GB model there direct from Amazon for $975.

Pixelbook for $920 On Amazon

Pixelbook From Amazon Direct

By the way, if you are a student enrolled at a qualifying institution you can get 6 months of Amazon Prime for Students free and get an additional 10% off the Pixelbook and a ton of other products. All you need is your school email and a few minutes to apply for the account. Even if you’re a current member, it takes just a few minutes to switch your account over and save on membership fees and products.

Check out the details at the link below.

Amazon Prime for Students